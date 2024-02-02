Over a decade ago, the public mourned the death of “Love Is A Losing Game” singer Amy Winehouse. Even after nearly eleven years, Winehouse’s untimely passing still strikes a nerve in music fans worldwide. While her life has been explored in several documentaries, the late musician’s long-awaited biopic, Back To Black, is nearly here.

In December, uncanny images of lead actress Marisa Abela were shared with the public. Today (February 2), the official first trailer has been unveiled, and it will pull at your heartstrings. Within her short life, Winehouse experienced massive highs but gut-wrenching lows. The visual teaser provides flashes of those moments, including her highly revered working relationship with producer Salaam Remi, her rocky go at love, and her meteoric rise to fame following her Grammy Award-winning sophomore album.

The synopsis for the film, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and scripted by Matt Greenhalgh, reads: “Told from Amy’s perspective, the film is an unapologetic look at the woman behind the phenomenon and the relationship that inspired one of the most legendary albums of all time.”

In addition to Abela’s portrayal of Winehouse, actors Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan, and Lesley Manville step into the roles of those closest to the singer before her death.

Watch the full trailer for Back To Black above.

Back To Black is set to hit theaters across the US on 5/17. Find more information here.