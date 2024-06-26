Mustard has had the game on lock for over a decade. Though the West Coast super-producer rose to prominence in 2012 as the beatmaker for Tyga’s “Rack City,” it was in 2014 that he launched his 10 Summers label imprint, vowing to keep delivering heat for at least the following decade of summers.

Since then, he’s produced for the likes of Tinashe, Rihanna, Ella Mai, Roddy Ricch, and most recently, Kendrick Lamar. When you hear that “Mustard on the beat, ho” tag at the beginning of a track, you know you’re in for a hit. But on his upcoming fourth album, Faith Of A Mustard Seed, Mustard will not only be on the beat. In an interview on The Cruz Show, Mustard revealed that he will be making his rap debut on Faith Of A Mustard Seed.

When asked about the songs he looks forward to people hearing on the album, Mustard said he feels that way about all of the songs on the album.

“I’m definitely a little nervous for my song, that I’m rapping,” said Mustard. “But I feel like anytime you’re nervous, that’s a good thing. You’re nervous the first day of school, like, ‘I wonder if they’re gonna like my fit.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, he revealed that he’s played the track for YG, Vince Staples, and Jay-Z, who gave the song their seal of approval.

You can see the interview above.

Faith Of A Mustard Seed is out 7/26 via 10 Summers.