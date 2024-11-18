Mustard had some fun with the whole Drake/Kendrick Lamar situation at Camp Flog Gnaw this weekend.

During his set (as seen in this video clip), Mustard, who is firmly on Lamar’s side, started playing “Crew Love,” but before the track reached Drake’s verse, Mustard gave a “sike!” before transitioning to Future, Metro Boomin, and Lamar’s “Like That.”

In an interview from earlier this year, Mustard said, “I don’t think I want to make a song with that dude. He’s a strange guy. [Drake fans] don’t go to sleep — all they do is tweet, tweet, tweet, tweet. That’s where ‘the Nation of drizzlam’ came from. I said it in a joking manner, but I guess on Twitter it looked like I was mad [laughs]. Drake should use that phrase. I won’t charge him for it.”

He also said of Lamar at the time, “He’s just a genius. He does the unthinkable every time. And on a human level — just as a normal person — I like his style. […] His whole mystique gives me the same vibes as Prince. Even now [after the success of ‘Not Like Us’], the guy has not posted anything. I told him, ‘I don’t know how you do that sh*t. Me, I’d be like, ‘Yeah, I’m No. 1!””