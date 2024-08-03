Mustard produced Kendrick Lamar’s chart-topping Drake diss track, “Not Like Us.” However, it seems that momentum hasn’t translated over into his personal projects.

On July 26, the acclaimed producer dropped his latest album, Faith Of A Mustard Seed. Now, the first week sells projections are supposedly in. According to Akademiks, the body of work sold 18k units.

DJ Mustard “Faith of a Mustard Seed” sells 18k first week. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) August 3, 2024

As users online began to declare the album a “flop,” Mustard made a bold claim on his personal X (formerly Twitter) page. “Album sales are a form of white supremacy you n****s racist,” he wrote.

Album sales are a form of white supremacy you niggas racist. — Mustard (@mustard) August 3, 2024

He then sent a jab Drake’s way before turning his attention to Akademiks, writing: “Drake is the Malcolm X of white people 😂 and Akademiks make sure you post Gordo’s first week since Drake thought he did a thing with making him drop on the same day as me 😂.”

Drake is the Malcolm x of white people 😂 and @Akademiks make sure you post @GordoSZN first week since drake thought he did a thing with making him drop on the same day as me 😂 — Mustard (@mustard) August 3, 2024

However, fans didn’t let Mustard’s first declaration pass without pushing back. One pointed out that Ice Spice’s debut album Y2K out sold his, to which he was left speechless.

Many began to dogpile Mustard as they referenced his past reaction to his 2019 album, Perfect Ten, first week sells.

“Now it’s racism, should’ve got Carti up there again, maybe you would’ve moved some units,” penned one user.

Now it’s racism, should’ve got carti up there again maybe you would’ve moved some units pic.twitter.com/ljitNtMl3b — chris (@chriscznn) August 3, 2024

“It’s only racist when your album flops. If your album sold well, you’d be flexing your sales 😂😂😭😭,” laughed another.

It's only racist when your album flops. If your album sold well you'd be flexing your sales 😂😂😭😭 — thomas o'malley (@toadstranglr) August 3, 2024

“No album sales represent if your audience / the marketplace actually like what you produce. Clearly they don’t like you. Stop playing the race card,” chimed another.

No album sales represent if your audience / the marketplace actually like what you produce. Clearly they don't like you. Stop playing the race card. — Dylan Madden (@Moneybaglives) August 3, 2024

But several people jumped in to side with Mustard. “Too many people take numbers way too seriously. Let the music speak,” argued one user.

too many people take numbers way too seriously. let the music speak. — Waka Flockas 3rd Cousin (@Wakas3rdCousin) August 3, 2024

“Plenty of artists drop projects that have low sales In the beginning for it to go platinum later,” added another.

Plenty of artists drop projects that have low sales In the beginning for it to go platinum later. — ⚡️BillThaPill⚡️ (@ThaPillCosby) August 3, 2024

“I hate how people use album sales as a metric to grade how good and powerful the music is. If you changed one person’s life while they listened to any of the tracks, you already won, man,” wrote one user.

I hate how people use album sales as a metric to grade how good and powerful the music is. If you changed one persons life while they listened to any of the tracks you already won man! — Brett (@don_cudo) August 3, 2024

The public’s tracking of first week sells has been used to instigate multiple rap feuds.

Faith Of A Mustard Seed is out on now via 10 Summers Records and Interscope.