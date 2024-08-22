First and foremost, Rihanna is not a possession to be won. That said, ASAP Rocky is in a seemingly loving relationship with Rihanna, sharing two children together, while Drake couldn’t stop referencing his virtually ancient relationship with Rihanna on For All The Dogs, his October 2023 full-length album. Of course, Drake took aim at Rocky, too.

Rocky fired back on “Show Of Hands” from Future and Metro Boomin’s We Still Don’t Trust You, which doubled as a Drake diss extravaganza. But that sounds like the extent to which Drake plays on Rocky’s mind.

On Thursday, August 22, Rocky was revealed as the latest Billboard cover star and commented nonchalantly about Drake and all of the beef mounting around him in 2024, spearheaded by Kendrick Lamar.

“You got to realize, certain n****s was throwing shots for years,” the Harlem rapper told the publication. “I ain’t in the middle of that sh*t. That’s not how I retaliate right now. I got bigger fish to fry than some p*ssy boys. It is real beef outside. It is real. N****s getting really clipped and blitzed every day. N****s sniping n****s every day. That little kitty sh*t ain’t about nothing.”

Billboard additionally relayed that Rocky pushed the release date for Don’t Be Dumb, his forthcoming LP, from August 30 to “the fall.”