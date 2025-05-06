Nardwuar Is Getting His Own Nike Dunks Inspired By His Signature Style

As sneaker collector culture has expanded over the past two decades, brands have likewise expanded their inspirations for the ostensible athletic shoes, drawing in high-profile figures from across the worlds of fashion and music. While the latter usually encompasses singers and rappers, a new music icon is soon to get his own sneaker from Nike: Nardwuar, the Canadian journalist whose artist interviews have fascinated and entertained fans for years with their impossibly granular research and Nardwuar’s delightfully dorky persona.

The Nardwuar x Nike SB Dunk Low is due this holiday season, and fittingly look exactly like his daily style, with all-over plaid print inspired by his Scottish bonnet and insoles bearing his signature signoff: “Doot doot-a-loo-doo, doot, doo!”

The shoes are expected to retail for $135 a pair (although Donnie’s tariffs could have an effect on that); you can find more info about the sneakers here.

While it’s unusual that someone like Nardwuar, who is better known for interviewing artists than for his own music (he’s the lead singer and keyboardist for long-running garage band The Evaporators), to get his own shoe from Nike, the fact he is getting one is a testament to his stature in the music industry. His interviews have gone viral for the depth of his research, which has even prompted some artists to beat a hasty retreat after being told the names of old teachers and friends. Perhaps there will be some detail of NIke’s SB Dunk that digs deep into Nardwuar’s past, to bring things full circle.