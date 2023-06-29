As much of the internet turns into an unbearable hellscape of political flag-waving and incorrigible trolling, Nardwuar interviews remain a wholesome source of comfort. And no Nardwuar interviews have been more memorable or endearing than his encounters with genre (and gender)-bending Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert. The two online favorites recently reunited at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash in Chicago, and this time, not only did Uzi not run away, they called Nardwuar their “best friend.”

This time around, they discussed Uzi’s fondness for Call Of Duty, which they offered to teach Nardwuar to play after a dinner invite to their house, and the movie Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World — which Uzi has based past album art on. After Nardwuar gifts Uzi with a vinyl copy of the film’s soundtrack, Uzi gushes that it’s, “One of the best movies I ever saw in my life. I’ve been watching movies a very long time and I haven’t found a movie that tops this movie. The story behind this movie, the cinematography, the action. Everything about this movie is just so perfect for the time that it came out and it’s classic and timeless and a gem to Canada and America and the whole world.” (Nardwuar is from Canada, where the film takes place.)

You can check out the full interview above.

