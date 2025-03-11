The force that is Doechii cannot be stopped. On the heels of her record-setting 2025 Grammy Award win, Doechii earned the very rare co-sign of hip-hop legend Miss Lauryn Hill.

Following a glamorous time at Paris Fashion Week 2025, Doechii returned to the US with a campaign of her own. Today (March 10), Nike shared its latest ad starring Doechii. In the video (viewable here), the “Anxiety” rapper shut down all industry plant accusations with one extra long receipt of her professional accomplishments.

As she reflects on what’s managed to achieve, Doechii notes that her Best Rap Album win at the 2025 Grammys is one she holds near and dear. During the ceremony, Doechii became the third woman to ever win in that category since its inception–following Lauryn Hill and Cardi B.

In the upload’s caption, Nike echoed Doechii cocky response. “Too official to ever need validating, but we printed Doechii’s receipt to remind you anyway,” read the post.

Last month, Doechii first addressed the dismissive narrative during an interview with The Cut.

“When people aren’t familiar with the history of an artist these days, they get suspicious,” she said. “I’m pretty detached emotionally from it because I understand where it’s coming from. And to be honest, once you get any conspiracies around your career, that’s just confirmation that I’m going somewhere, and I’m doing something right.”

Doechii’s new ad with Nike is out now. Click here to watch.