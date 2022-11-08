Nas and Hit-Boy struck gold in 2020 with their joint album King’s Disease, pairing Hit-Boy’s versatile contemporary production sensibilities with Nas’ classic lyricism. It turned out to be a winning formula, so much so that they returned to the creative well again in 2021 — twice — with King’s Disease II and Magic. Now, they are hoping that the third time will remain the charm (even if it’s technically the fourth), prepping the release of King’s Disease III nearly a year after its initial announcement.

Although the album drops later this week (on Friday, November 11), so far, they’ve revealed few details about the album’s tracklist or collaborators. They did, however, share what appears to be a cover photo of the three gold bars stamped with the album’s abbreviated title (KD3), as well as a preview of the album’s creation with a 30-second trailer featuring footage from the studio with a clip of Bach’s “Toccata and Fugue in D minor, BWV 565” — you know, the Dracula pipe organ song.

#KD3 11.11 hit the link in bio for more info 🚨 pic.twitter.com/byu0MbksNg — Nasir Jones (@Nas) November 7, 2022

In the meantime, Nas popped up in LeBron James’ “Father Time” commercials for Nike, acknowledging his longevity in the rap business, while Hit-Boy contributed to songs from Beyoncéand Cordae, as well as releasing his own solo track, “Fire Proof.” This post will be updated as more information becomes available.