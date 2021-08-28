Earlier this month, Nas and Hit-Boy reconnected for King’s Disease 2, the follow-up to their 2020 effort, which earned the former his first-ever Grammy award. The new project is packed with guest appearances from Eminem, Lauryn Hill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, EMPD, YG, Blxst, and Charlie Wilson. Some argued that it was even better than the first. During a recent interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, Nas spoke about his chemistry with Hit-Boy, who executive produced both King’s Disease and King’s Disease 2.

“He’s like my Quincy [Jones], you know what I mean?” the rapper said. “So I feel like the next thing I do, if I was to work with Hit-Boy on the next thing I do, I think that we might do something that is going to be magical.”

Considering how successful the series has been so far, it’s no surprise that talk about a King’s Disease 3 came up. “I think what we have is magic,” Nas added. “I think if we do another one, I’m excited about that idea, but you know, we’re celebrating this one now.”

Nas’ comments come after he joined Belly and The Weeknd in a video for their collaboration, “Die For It.”

You can watch the full interview on Apple Music here.

King’s Disease 2 is out now via Mass Appeal. Get it here.

