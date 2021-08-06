After previously shouting out the New York duo EPMD on his contribution to the Judas And The Black Messiah soundtrack, Nas is back giving props to them on his new King Disease II on “EPMD 2.” This time, though, he’s got both the duo themselves and Eminem in the pocket with him. This song marks the very first time Nas and Em have ever connected on a song together, and true to form, Eminem spit a fiery verse that has peers like 50 Cent exclaiming over his bars.

👀No you can not front on this verse 🤦‍♂️ you just gotta listen, shut the fuck up and listen. 🤷🏽‍♂️#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi @Eminem pic.twitter.com/HjTUFzKH0h — 50cent (@50cent) August 6, 2021

“No you can not front on this verse, you just gotta listen, shut the f*ck up and listen,” 50 wrote on Twitter. Of course, Em fans love to fawn over his incredibly fast bars, but even skeptics have to admit that he brought his best game for this collaboration. Em shouted out EPMD and Nas while sharing his verse, calling Nas “legendary” in the process:

I had 2 hop on this 1… strictly business with legends EpMd & the legendary @Nas … get tha bozack! https://t.co/qdCl90n4wv pic.twitter.com/b79zuxwec0 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 6, 2021

That’s not the only rapper he shouts out, though, in the back half of his verse he goes through a litany of rappers he considers to be the highest echelon of rap, hoping he’ll claim his place among them. In his list he includes Kane (Big Daddy Kane), Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Ye (Kanye), Drake, J Dilla, Jada (Jadakiss), Cool J (LL Cool J, one of his biggest influences) and Nas himself.

“I just pray for the day when I’m able to say that I’m placed with the greats / And my name’s with the Kane’s, and the Wayne’s, and the Jay’s / And the Dre’s, and the Ye’s, and the Drake’s / And the J Dilla’s, Jada’s, Cool J’s, and the Ra’s / And amazin’ as Nas is, and praise to the Gods of this / Shout to the golden age of hip-hop and the name of this song is…”

He also shouts out rappers who have recently passed, including a line about hitting up 50 Cent on text just to make sure he’s told him he loves him. “R.I.P. out to DMX, Stezo, E and Nipsey / Ecstasy and Prince Markie Dee, MF DOOM / I hit 50 via text / Told him that I love him / ’cause I don’t even know when I’ma see him next / Tomorrow could be your death.”

Check out the verse on the song above.

