Now that Las Vegas residencies are cool again, it seems every artist of a certain stature either has one scheduled or is rumored to be working on one. The Killers just completed a run of shows for the 20th anniversary of Hot Fuss, Janet Jackson will finish out the year and open the next with a slate of shows at Resorts World, and Nas, who took his own advice in getting out of his comfort zone with three shows with the Las Vegas Philharmonic, has just announced his return to the Encore Theater at Wynn after that successful debut.

The dates for the new shows are February 5, 7, and 8, 2025. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 13, 2024, at 10 AM PT. The press release for the new dates notes that during his show on August 31, Nas said, “I could get used to doing this Vegas thing. I might extend it.” You can find more information here.

As with many of his peers’ residencies, Nas’ collection of shows celebrates the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Illmatic, with classical renditions of its instrumentals performed by the Las Vegas Philharmonic orchestra — a concept he pioneered at the Kennedy Center in 2018. Nas will continue to get out of his comfort zone this year with a pair of potentially eyebrow-raising projects: a Broadway adaptation of Beat Street, and a concept album inspired by the cult film The Warriors produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame.