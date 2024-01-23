The Killers’ debut album, Hot Fuss, is turning 20 years old this year — and the band has revealed how they are planning to honor the breakthrough record. The group is heading back to their hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada to do an eight-day residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace. This will kick off in August.

As part of the show, The Killers will be performing Hot Fuss in full for the first time, making it a unique experience — even for long-time fans who have seen them at a concert several times before.

Presale tickets for the shows will open up tomorrow, January 24 at 10 a.m. PT. This is available for Citi cardholders and members of The Killers’ fan club. The general public will then have access to buy tickets this Saturday, January 26 at the same time. For more information on buying tickets, visit Ticketmaster’s website.

Continue scrolling for The Killers’ dates for their Vegas shows.