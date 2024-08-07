Nelly had been basking in good news over the past year-plus. The iconic St. Louis rapper reconciled with Ashanti, with whom he had a high-profile relationship in the early 2000s, and they may or may not be married. In April, Ashanti did publicly confirm that she and Nelly are expecting their first child together.

But it’s not all roses.

As first reported by KRCG, Nelly was arrested around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning, August 7, in the St. Louis, Missouri area.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol later confirmed details to TMZ, as excerpted below:

“The agency has a gaming division, with troopers stationed at the Hollywood Casino in St. Charles. Nelly was asked to show his ID to police and his info was run for verification in accordance with Missouri Gaming Commission regulations. Police found Nelly had an active warrant for no insurance from a previous traffic stop conducted by Maryland Heights Police. Nelly was arrested for the active warrant, and he was searched. That’s when four ecstasy pills were found on his person, according to the Highway Patrol. Nelly was booked for felony drug possession and on a warrant for no vehicle insurance.”

TMZ additionally reported that Nelly was “booked at the Maryland Heights Police Department,” and he has been released. Nelly’s mugshot can be seen within TMZ’s report.

As of this writing, Nelly has not publicly commented on the matter.