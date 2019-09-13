Netflix’s rap competition series Rhythm + Flow featuring judges Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and T.I. starts October 9 and ahead of its air date, the streaming service has announced the show’s star-studded lineup of hip-hop luminaries who will make appearances. The list includes producers, rappers, and singers, some of whom will be new to television audiences.

While Netflix subscribers are certainly familiar with network regular Killer Mike, who has his own show on the service, Trigger Warning With Killer Mike, as well as television mainstay Snoop Dogg, who hosts several shows of his own on network TV and all over the internet, including a cooking show with Martha Stewart, some of the names on the list will be reaching a wider audience for the first time — including the late, great Nipsey Hussle, who unfortunately became a household name in spring after his shooting death in LA.

Meanwhile, on the producers’ side, names like DJ Khaled, Hit-Boy, London On The Track, and Tay Keith should excite rap fans, while singers Jhene Aiko, John Legend, Miguel, Teyana Taylor, and Ty Dolla Sign will fill in the melodic ranks. Other rappers set to make appearances are Anderson .Paak, Big Boi, Lupe Fiasco, Quavo, Twista and more.

Rhythm + Flow starts October 9 and will air weekly for 10 weeks, featuring separate phases such as auditions, cyphers, rap battles, music videos, and collaborations. For more info, check out the official site.