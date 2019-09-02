Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. will star as judges on the upcoming Netflix music competition game show, Rhythm + Flow. The new show is, according to Chance the Rapper, “Hip-hop’s first legit TV competition.” The three hip-hop icons search the cities of Atlanta, Chicago, LA, and New York City to find undiscovered talent and make them into stars.

Netflix’s trailer previews high-energy snippets from the show. “Creativity doesn’t have blueprints,” Chance states in a voiceover. If the trailer is any indication of what’s in store, contestants will perform with large crowds, back-up dancers, and large-production smoke machines.

“These streets below us,” T.I. says in a helicopter. “That’s where we’re going to find the next hip-hop sensation.”

The series is produced by John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co. Rhythm + Flow is Netflix’s first music competition series and breaks their usual system of releasing an entire season at once. The show launches on Netflix October 9th as four episodes and features the audition process. Two more episodes launch October 16th and show rap battles, cyphers, and music videos. The series concludes the following week with two more episodes covering cover samples, collaborations, and the finale.

Watch the 50-second trailer to Rhythm + Flow above.