Nick Cannon has been making plenty of controversial headlines as of late for being the father of 12 kids. He was recently asked if he would want to have a child with Taylor Swift, to which he enthusiastically responded, “Absolutely, I’m in. Let’s go! That’s the one! I’m all in.”

He was a guest on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast on Tuesday, April 18. He shared an even more headline-worthy fact — he claims that even when protection is used during intercourse, his body somehow renders it useless.

“I’m gonna be honest,” he began, “I got some super sperm or something, ’cause I’ve practiced birth control, and people still got pregnant.”

He also sparked conversation earlier this month for saying he’s not impressed by rap music. “So when people make fun of me, I don’t care — anybody can do that. I’m not impressed by anybody who can rhyme words together. TikTok has proven anyone can do it,” he said. He added, “I commend and salute all poets and storytellers. Those are the greats. But just being able to put some words together over a beat, anybody could do that. Literally, Dr. Seuss has turned us all into rappers.”

Listen to the podcast episode below.