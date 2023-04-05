When you think of Nick Cannon, when he’s going to release new music is perhaps the last thing that comes to mind. The first might be his large family and incessant need to debate monogamy publicly. The second might be his lengthy career as a television host. Next might be his awareness work around the immune disease lupus. Or even his marriage to Mariah Carey. But never new music.

However, in an interview with HipHopDX, Cannon revealed that he kind of wants it that way. When asked about his time in rap music, he responded, “To define me is to confine me. I never thought I was a rapper. That’s why I think I just kind of never — I wouldn’t say I didn’t take it seriously, but I was more focused on being a producer, a musician.”

Later in the discussion, Cannon (whose latest album, The Explicit Tape: Raw & B, was released in 2022) addressed the naysayers that poke fun at his rap career.

“So when people make fun of me, I don’t care — anybody can do that. I’m not impressed by anybody who can rhyme words together. TikTok has proven anyone can do it,” replied Cannon.

He added, “I commend and salute all poets and storytellers. Those are the greats. But just being able to put some words together over a beat, anybody could do that. Literally, Dr. Seuss has turned us all into rappers.”

50 Cent is one of the people that have gone on to make fun of his rap skills. During an interview with The Breakfast Club, the mogul was asked why he never responded to a diss Cannon said in a song, to which 50 Cent at first simply laughed off. He then took a moment to respond, saying, “I don’t know why he’s so passionate about [rapping]…You suck, bro. You suck.”

His next line went on to take on a life of its own through memes. “Like there was never a moment where we was like, ‘Ooh, bars,'” joked 50.

50 Cent on Nick Cannon: “He's been corny forever. Like, forever, from the very beginning.” He also said “I don't know why he's so passionate about [rapping]…You suck, bro. You suck. Like there was never a moment where we was like, 'Ooh, bars!'" pic.twitter.com/lFRsM1rULT — DatPiff (@DatPiff) February 14, 2020

However, Cannon still believes that the impact he had on music is underappreciated.

“I think in hindsight when people look back, they’ll be like, ‘Yeah, he was on his music grind the entire time,’” said Cannon.