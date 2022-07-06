Nick Canon 2022 Wild 'N Out Live
Nick Cannon Laughs At A Claim That He Was Caught In Bed Wearing A Cheerleader Uniform With Kel Mitchell

Nick Cannon is no stranger to headlines. More times than not, they have to do with his growing list of children and his inability to put a lid on his cannon. It was just a few months ago that Kevin Hart gifted Nick a condom vending machine for Valentine’s Day due to the latter having so many kids — eight to be exact. With that being said, Nick’s latest headline appearance has nothing to do with his baby-making ways. Instead, it comes after Cannon was accused of being in bed with someone while wearing an interesting piece of clothing.

@deadbeats_asmr_laws

#kelmitchell #nickcannon you promised me you would clean it and bring it back ! #wheresmychearleaderuniform #roleplay

♬ Drunk in lovee I want you – 𝙅𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙮𝙨 𝘼𝙪𝙙𝙞𝙤𝙨

In a TikTok, Tyisha Hampton, who is the ex-wife of actor Kel Mitchell, known for his roles on the Nickelodeon shows All That and Keenan & Kel, claimed that she discovered Cannon wearing a cheerleader uniform in bed with Mitchell. Hampton said that Cannon did this with Mitchell to “cheer him up because he cheated on me.” After catching wind of her claim, Cannon could do nothing but laugh.

“Yep!! Probably had the Big ear of corn, a bunch of orange soda and a couple of kids choice awards up our ass too!” Cannon wrote with a slew of laughing emojis under an Instagram post that reshared Hampton’s initial video.

You can view Hampton’s video and Cannon’s response above.

