Nick Cannon has seven kids with four women, spawning the meme among fans that he’s notoriously prolific. For instance, when Cannon responded to Saweetie’s tweet about wanting kids with a raised hand emoji, commenters lit up Twitter with jokes about keeping him away from her. While he insisted the tweet was innocent fun, it looks like no one is taking chances. Now, one of Cannon’s fellow multi-hyphenate standup veterans is also stepping up to help slow down the hip-hop Genghis Khan.

Kevin Hart, who previously trolled Cannon with a billboard sharing his phone number while offering his services as a fatherhood advisor, sent Nick a Valentine’s Day gift to help him keep his child support payments under control: a vending machine loaded with condoms. Cannon posted a photo of the gift to Instagram, although he didn’t initially reveal who sent it to him. “Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!!” he wrote. “Vending Machine full of Magnums!”

Of course, Hart wanted to make sure everyone knew who was responsible, so he reposted Cannon’s pic with his own caption. “I see u got my gift @nickcannon,” he gloated. “GOTCHA BITCH!!!!!! ….Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free.”

It looks like the next move in the duo’s ongoing prank war belongs to Nick, but he’ll have to work hard to top this.