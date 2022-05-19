As a noted polygamist, Nick Cannon recently spoke about how monogamy was unhealthy for him. Earlier this year, the Masked Singer star and Wild N’ Out creator was on family therapist Dr. Laura Berman’s Language of Love podcast and said that monogamy, “gets into the space of selfishness and ownership,” and that after dabbling in celibacy for a while, his focus was, “to be the best father I can be.” As he prepares for the birth of his eighth child, (and first with model Bre Tiesi) Cannon just told E! News’ Daily Pop that he’s ready to get a vasectomy.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” he told E! News. “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.” Cannon also noted that he laments not always being available for his kids in their younger years, saying, “I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we’re working and constantly going.”

He’s always been candid about fatherhood and his sex life and has always done so with his wits about him. He even joked that he expects his many children to hold their own in the entertainment industry eventually. “You definitely gonna see some Cannons on the screen and hear their music,” he said. “I’m going to have to recoup some of this. So they gonna be some talented babies.”