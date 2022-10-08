For years, Nicki Minaj has encouraged her fans to stay in school and go to college. Now, the Barbz have all the more reason to be excited to hit the books. Next semester, University of California Berkeley will teach a course all about the rap icon herself.

According to the university’s website, Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip-Hop Feminisms, will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays for 90-minute lectures to discuss Minaj’s “impact in the context of broader historical-social structures & hip-hop feminisms.” Students might also receive a guest lecture from Minaj herself. When a fan brought the news of the course to Minaj’s attention on Twitter, the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper expressed interest in paying a visit to the class.

“I’d love to stop by,” said Minaj.

I’d love to stop by — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 6, 2022

The class will be taught by Dr. Peace And Love El Henson, who responded to the Barbz expressing excitement over the course.

“barbz: thank yal so much for the love & interest in my class!,” she said, “words cannot capture my excitement & appreciation for yal support. i feel so encouraged & i’m looking forward to sharing more details as they’re finalized!”

barbz: thank yal so much for the love & interest in my class! words cannot capture my excitement & appreciation for yal support. i feel so encouraged & i’m looking forward to sharing more details as they’re finalized! — peace and love el henson, PhD (she/they) (@dr_peaceandlove) October 7, 2022

This past year has been a huge year for Minaj. On top of receiving a college course in her honor, she received the Video Vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards back in August, which came of the heels of her earning her first solo Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with “Super Freaky Girl.”