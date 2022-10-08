Nicki Minaj‘s latest single, “Super Freaky Girl” is the gift that keeps on giving. The song has reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and has spawned two remixes, including the star-studded Queen Mix, featuring JT of City Girls, Bia, Akbar V, Katie Got Bandz, and Maliibu Miitch.

On TikTok, users are dancing to an instrumental of the song while detailing accounts that may be stranger than fiction.

One TikToker, who is famous for grooming dogs, shared a story about why she will no longer groom pregnant dogs. While dancing to the “Super Freaky Girl,” beat, she shares a story about a dog who gave birth during her grooming appointment.

In another video, a woman shared a story about a time she visited her sister for lunch. She invited a neighbor in to see the house, only to realize that the car the neighbor was driving matched the description of one in an Amber Alert notification she received on her phone.

In a perhaps less dangerous situation, a man tells a story about a time his daughter brought his phone to him and his wife while they were in the shower, to discover after the fog had cleared up, that they were on FaceTime with the kids’ grandfather.

A TikToker known as “TikTok Sam” recalled an equally mortifying moment, in which two young ladies recognized him from TikTok and crashed their car near the UW Madison campus.

At the time of writing, the “Super Freaky Girl” sound has been placed in over 553,500 videos on TikTok. For more wacky stories, visit here.