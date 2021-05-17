These past few days have made for one of the more active weekends for Nicki Minaj in recent years. The rapper made her return by adding her mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, to streaming services. The project was re-uploaded with new songs for fans like “Seeing Green” with Drake and Lil Wayne. That song made for the first record in almost three years from the original Young Money trio. Unfortunately, it hasn’t only been high moments for Minaj as this weekend also marked what would’ve been the 65th birthday of her late father, Robert Maraj. It comes three months after he was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident.

Minaj took to Instagram to celebrate her father in a touching post. “Happy Birthday Daddy,” she wrote under an image of her father. “Miss u so much. So much. So so much. Rest in peace. Oh my God.”

The hit-and-run occurred in February as Maraj walked between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue in Long Island, New York. The vehicle that hit him, which was driven by a 70-year-old man named Charles Polevich, immediately fled the scene. Officers later arrested Polevich after they discovered the car in his garage. As a result, he was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car accident and tampering with evidence. The latter charge came after officers concluded that Polevich tried to alter the car’s appearance to avoid being arrested.

You can view Nicki Minaj’s post above.