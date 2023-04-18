Over the course of the pandemic, Nicki Minaj caused quite a stir with her opinion on vaccines. In fact, she was even locked out of Twitter due to this. The rapper shared that her cousin’s friend became “impotent” and their “testicles became swollen” after their dose, and Dr. Anthony Fauci had to go on CNN to debunk this.

Now, notorious New York congressman George Santos is introducing The Minaj Act, which, according to Semafor political reporter Kadia Goba, “establishes a development period for new vaccines in order to generate public confidence.”

Ahem. Rep. George Santos just dropped seven bills in the hopper. Among them, The Minaj Act, named for — yes, you guessed it — rapper Nikki Minaj that establishes a development period for new vaccines in order to generate public confidence. — Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) April 17, 2023

In September 2021, the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” performer went on a Twitter tirade upon catching COVID yet still refusing to get vaccinated. “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” she wrote. “If I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

That same month, a CNN reporter also received word from a source that The White House offered to explain the vaccine to her. Don Lemon wrote, “A White House official tells @cnn’s Jeff Zeleny that ‘As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.'”