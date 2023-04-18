Nicki Minaj
Getty Image
Music

George Santos Is Reportedly Trying To Pass ‘The Minaj Act,’ A Vaccine Bill Named After The Rapper

Over the course of the pandemic, Nicki Minaj caused quite a stir with her opinion on vaccines. In fact, she was even locked out of Twitter due to this. The rapper shared that her cousin’s friend became “impotent” and their “testicles became swollen” after their dose, and Dr. Anthony Fauci had to go on CNN to debunk this.

Now, notorious New York congressman George Santos is introducing The Minaj Act, which, according to Semafor political reporter Kadia Goba, “establishes a development period for new vaccines in order to generate public confidence.”

In September 2021, the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” performer went on a Twitter tirade upon catching COVID yet still refusing to get vaccinated. “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” she wrote. “If I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”

That same month, a CNN reporter also received word from a source that The White House offered to explain the vaccine to her. Don Lemon wrote, “A White House official tells @cnn’s Jeff Zeleny that ‘As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.'”

