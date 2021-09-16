Wednesday marks the third consecutive day that Nicki Minaj has made tweets ranting about vaccines. It began with the rapper revealing she skipped this year’s Met Gala because wasn’t vaxxed. She then told a bizarre story, claiming her cousin’s friend became “impotent” and their “testicles became swollen” after their dose. Her claims quickly gained traction on Twitter and various people, from Dr. Anthony Fauci to Trinidad & Tobago’s health minister, have refuted her story. However, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is completely on board and even requested to speak to the rapper’s cousin’s friend.

Now, Minaj’s comments have allegedly gotten her locked out of her Twitter account, as she revealed on her Instagram Story. “I’m in Twitter jail y’all,” she wrote. “They didn’t like what I was saying over there on that block, I guess [eyebrow-raising emoji] my poll was gonna be asking questions is OK,” she said, adding, “I like being fking dumb. Then boom. Can’t tweet.”

Despite her claims, a spokesperson Twitter told Vulture and Huffington Post’s Philip Lewis that they “did not take any enforcement action” towards her account.

Her post comes after she shared a video from Carlson’s show. The Fox News claimed the backlash she received was simply Democrats “bullying” her. Minaj reposted the clip from the broadcast with a dart emoji, implying that she agreed with Carlson’s statements.