Nicki Minaj has taken social media as we know it and turned it upside thanks to a string of tweets about vaccines. It began with her revealing she wasn’t vaccinated. It escalated after she claimed her cousin’s friend became “impotent” and their “testicles became swollen,” allegedly because of getting vaxxed (but probably not). Dr. Anthony Fauci and Trinidad’s health minister both refuted Minaj’s claims, but the tweets caught the full attention of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. In the midst of it all, the rapper also claimed that she was invited to the White House.

The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3 https://t.co/PSa3WcEjH3 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

However, this wasn’t exactly the case as CNN’s Don Lemon later revealed.

#2 A White House official tells @cnn’s Jeff Zeleny that “As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.” https://t.co/C3eN1jK2Wa — Don Lemon (@donlemon) September 16, 2021

“A source tells CNN that @NICKIMINAJ was offered a conversation with a doctor to clarify the efficacy and side effects of the vaccine not a visit to the White House,” Lemon wrote, later adding that “A White House official tells @cnn’s Jeff Zeleny that ‘As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.'” In other words, she’ll get a call, not a visit, meaning no need for a pink suit.

It’s the latest turn in what’s been a chaotic three days. Minaj has also claimed that she was locked out of her account as a result of her vaccine tweets, so things could quiet down for a while.