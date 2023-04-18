Latto may have taken subliminal shots at Nicki Minaj during her set at Coachella, but the “Princess Diana (Remix)” rapper has received love elsewhere. During a sit-down interview with The Shade Room, “Clap Back” rapper Ja Rule had no problem giving his fellow Queens native her flowers.

When asked about his thoughts on the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” rapper’s impact on hip-hop, he made it clear that “Minaj’s place in hip-hop is [solidified].” However, he didn’t have a problem shading other ‘female MCs’ in the process.

“No female MCs out and about before Nicki came out. Before her, the last one was like, Lauryn Hill. And then before her, it was, like, Queen Latifah and Salt-N-Pepa and artists like this, MC Lyte,” said the rapper.

Rule doubled down on his statement, adding, “The female MCs they’re having a run like they’ve never had before, and to me, in my opinion, I would say Nicki re-opened that door.”

In the video’s comment section, fans called Ja Rule out for leaving out other women rappers like Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, Missy Elliott, Eve, and Trina, to name a few.

But Minaj’s fans came to his defense, writing, “She’s had an amazing career in rap that the other ladies don’t,” continuing, “That’s commendable and needs to be studied.”

Watch the full interview above.