The hype for the Barbie movie is monumental. The roster of actors is star-studded with Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Michael Cera, and even Dua Lipa. A new trailer arrived today as well as the announcement of a stacked soundtrack.

The project includes Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Haim, Ice Spice, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, The Kid Laroi, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Ryan Gosling, and Tame Impala. All these acts together on one soundtrack is exciting enough, but there’s something that makes it even cooler: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Aqua are collaborating for a new version of the iconic song “Barbie Girl.” It’s not the first crossover between Minaj and Spice; they recently collaborated on “Princess Diana.”

A snippet of the song can be heard in a new trailer for the movie that was shared today, and it’s included on the album’s tracklist as seen on Apple Music. This follows reports that “Barbie Girl” wouldn’t be in the movie; Ulrich Møller-Jørgensen, manager of Aqua singer Lene Nystrøm, told Variety in 2022, “The song will not be used in the movie.”

A taste is coming soon; Dua Lipa’s track “Dance The Night” comes out tomorrow (May 26). In the teaser clip, the pop star revels in the glamor of Barbie, despite the fact that she recently revealed that she actually wasn’t very into Barbie dolls as a kid. She admitted in an interview that she was “much more the kind of girl that would go to the playground, make up dance routines and sing.”

