After over a decade of avoiding a specific kind of collaboration, Nicki Minaj has fully leaned into her role as a burgeoning elder stateswoman of rap, releasing a rapid-fire stream of collaborations with up-and-coming artists like BIA, Coi Leray, and Doja Cat, as well as a recruiting an all-woman posse for the remix of her No. 1 hit “Super Freaky Girl.” She’s also embracing the algorithmic power of the remix; just a couple of weeks after releasing the video for the Skeng-featuring remix of “Likkle Miss,” Nicki doubles down with an all-star diasporic roster for the “Likkle Miss (Fine Nine Remix)”

Nicki, who has been known to throw on both British and Caribbean accents for her alter egos, brings in a bunch of performers who naturally have them, from dancehall artists like Spice(!) and Lisa Mercedez to grime punchline master Lady Leshurr. There’s also soca artist Patricia Roberts(!), rising Bronx drill rapper London Hill, Trinidadian artist Destra Garcia, Pamputtae, and Dovey Magnum. Expect to see at least one of these names to sneak-diss Cardi B and get into a raucous back and forth on Twitter in the coming weeks because it seems like that’s the blood price of doing a Nicki Minaj remix these days. (Just kidding, please don’t send the Barbz after me, Nicki!)

Listen to the “Fine Nine Remix” of “Likkle Miss” above.