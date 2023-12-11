Nicki Minaj is bringing Gag City to stages across North America, Europe, and the UK in 2024. This morning, December 11, she announced her highly anticipated Pink Friday 2 World Tour, days after dropping her album of the same name. The tour will begin on March 1, 2024 at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, stretching far and wide before wrapping on June 7, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany.
Below is everything you need to know.
How Much Are Tickets For Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour?
Minaj’s last headlining tour was the controversial The Nicki WRLD Tour with the late Juice WRLD in 2019 (as per Concert Archives), after her and Future’s NICKIHNDRXX Tour was canceled. Usually, I’d use an artist’s most recent tour to contextualize what to expect from current ticket prices, but nothing costs now what it did in 2019. However, Touring Data relayed in June 2019 that average ticket price for The Nicki WRLD Tour was $74.33. Take that for what you will. As of this writing, ticket prices for the Pink Friday 2 World Tour have not been confirmed.
When Do Tickets For Nicki Minaj’s 2024 Pink Friday 2 World Tour Come Out?
A press release relayed that there will be various presales scheduled between Tuesday, December 12, and Thursday, December 14. Citi cardmembers will enjoy an exclusive presale from December 12 at 9 a.m. local time to December 14 at 9 p.m. local time. Ticketmaster lists all of the scheduled presales here. The general sale for both the North American and European/UK legs is scheduled for Friday, December 15, at 9 a.m. local time.
How To Buy Tickets For Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour
Information about the Citi presale can be found here, and Minaj’s official website will direct you for all of your other ticketing needs. Information about purchasing VIP packages and experiences, which “vary but include premium tickets and access to the Gag City Headquarters, Nicki’s VIP lounge with special pop-up activations, exclusive merch items, and more” can be found here.
What Are Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour Dates?
03/01/2024 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
03/03/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/08/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
03/10/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/13/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/15/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Rolling Loud California
03/18/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
03/20/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/22/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
03/26/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
03/28/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/29/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/30/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/01/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
04/02/2024 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
04/04/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/05/2024 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
04/07/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ Dreamville Festival
04/10/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/12/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
04/13/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/17/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/18/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/20/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/24/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/27/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/02/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
05/09/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/11/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/12/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/25/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
05/26/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
05/28/2024 — London, UK @ The O2
06/01/2024 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
06/02/2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
06/05/2024 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
06/07/2024 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena
* festival performance