How Much Are Tickets For Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour? Minaj’s last headlining tour was the controversial The Nicki WRLD Tour with the late Juice WRLD in 2019 (as per Concert Archives), after her and Future’s NICKIHNDRXX Tour was canceled. Usually, I’d use an artist’s most recent tour to contextualize what to expect from current ticket prices, but nothing costs now what it did in 2019. However, Touring Data relayed in June 2019 that average ticket price for The Nicki WRLD Tour was $74.33. Take that for what you will. As of this writing, ticket prices for the Pink Friday 2 World Tour have not been confirmed. When Do Tickets For Nicki Minaj’s 2024 Pink Friday 2 World Tour Come Out? A press release relayed that there will be various presales scheduled between Tuesday, December 12, and Thursday, December 14. Citi cardmembers will enjoy an exclusive presale from December 12 at 9 a.m. local time to December 14 at 9 p.m. local time. Ticketmaster lists all of the scheduled presales here. The general sale for both the North American and European/UK legs is scheduled for Friday, December 15, at 9 a.m. local time.

How To Buy Tickets For Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour Information about the Citi presale can be found here, and Minaj’s official website will direct you for all of your other ticketing needs. Information about purchasing VIP packages and experiences, which “vary but include premium tickets and access to the Gag City Headquarters, Nicki’s VIP lounge with special pop-up activations, exclusive merch items, and more” can be found here. What Are Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour Dates? 03/01/2024 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/03/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/08/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

03/10/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/13/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/15/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Rolling Loud California

03/18/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

03/20/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/22/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

03/26/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

03/28/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/29/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/30/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/01/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

04/02/2024 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

04/04/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/05/2024 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

04/07/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ Dreamville Festival

04/10/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/12/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

04/13/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

04/17/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/18/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/20/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/24/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/27/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

05/02/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

05/09/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/11/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/12/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/25/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live

05/26/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

05/28/2024 — London, UK @ The O2

06/01/2024 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

06/02/2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

06/05/2024 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

06/07/2024 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena * festival performance