GloRilla Calls For Cardi B And Nicki Minaj To End Their Beef And Unite For The Good Of Music On ‘Aite’

Here’s an exercise: Hop on social media and look for a post about Cardi B or Nicki Minaj. Go to the comments of the post, and the odds are that you will see a comment disparaging one or both of the two rappers. Cardi and Minaj’s beef, and that between their fans, is one of the strongest in music, but GloRilla wishes it wasn’t so.

On “Aite,” from her new mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang, GloRilla envisions a world where the two would put their differences aside and make a banger together. On the song’s second verse, Glo raps, “I just pray one day the bad b*tches would come together / ‘Cause Cardi and Nicki on a track would break some f*ckin’ records.” Later in the verse, she raps, “They treat this sh*t like competition, I see it as art / Sh*t’ll be platinum in the hood but it won’t see the charts” (“they” referring to people in general, not Cardi and Nicki specifically).

Speaking of big-time collaborations, Ehhthang Ehhthang sees GloRilla work with Megan Thee Stallion on “Wanna Be.”

Listen to “Aite” above.

Ehhthang Ehhthang is out now via CMG/Interscope Records. Find more information here.

