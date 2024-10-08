Has Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion beef sneakily made its way into an entrepreneurial venture? Well, that’s what hip-hop head seemed to think. Earlier in the month, a campaign for Nicki Minaj’s sneaker line, Loci, went viral after users online noticed that it featured Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend, Kelsey Nicole.

However, on October 6, Nicki used downtime from Pink Friday 2 World Tour to address the growing backlash. In a post uploaded to X (formerly Twitter), Nicki slammed The Shade Room for promoting “a lie.”

“She posted a photo in my sneakers,” she wrote. “Me, nor my company knew anything about it until she posted it. So she did what many ppl did when they received my sneakers, they posted a photo in them.”

Nicki did extend compliments to the image. “Kelsey def went all the way out with this professional looking backdrop tho,” she wrote “But she is in no way professionally connected to my sneaker brand…Btw, did Kelsey not tell them she wasn’t modeling for the line Barbz? Did she just let them think that? I gotta get caught up y’all.”

Kelsey Nicole has since deleted the post. But that hasn’t stopped fans of both Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj from blasting her for seemingly attempting to add more fire to their longstanding feud.