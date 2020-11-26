Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-friend Kelsey Nicole just dropped a diss track aimed at the rapper. After the ferocious opening to Meg’s debut album, Good News, Nicole has been taking issue with some bars on the song “Shots Fired” which are reportedly aimed at her, along with Torey Lanez.

Things have been tense between the two former friends since Megan was shot back in July of this year. Megan said Torey’s camp was offering to pay her to keep quiet, and rumors began to circulate that maybe Kelsey had taken the money because she wasn’t speaking out on the incident. There were also rumors that Kelsey and Torey were dating, which was why she didn’t want to publicly address the situation. The Megan and Kelsey reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram shortly after the shooting, a clear sign, in 2020, that a friendship is done.

Earlier tonight, Nicole also went on Instagram Live and addressed her side of things before dropping the track, claiming that Megan had been hooking up with someone Kelsey was seeing first:

Kelsey Nicole speaks She addresses Megan thee Stallion for Shots Fired track and says “your ass was fucking on a nigga that I had first” confirms the rumor Tory Lanez was sexing both…. 😬 pic.twitter.com/526ay2niVp — tiffany (@jonestiff314) November 26, 2020

In her diss track, Nicole claims that she’s been threatened with the release of a sex tape if she tells the truth, and says that Megan has been lying to her label about what happened the night of the shooting. For her part, Meg seems to have responded:

😂😂😂😂 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 26, 2020

Listen to Nicole’s track above or on Apple Music here.

