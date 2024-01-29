Lately, “Rap Twitter” has been in shambles over the genre’s latest high-profile feud between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. Today, Minaj released “Big Foot,” in which she disses her “Hot Girl Summer” collaborator after Megan deftly referenced her marital woes on “Hiss” last Friday (January 26). While fans fuss and fight over which of the two is on top (so far), here’s a timeline of how we got here.

Megan And Nicki Release “Hot Girl Summer” — August 2019 As Megan enjoyed her breakout year, she coined the phrase “Hot Girl Summer” to lay claim to the warmer months when her lively music would reign supreme. Naturally, when it came time to release a song of the same name — and its music video a month later — she recruited the woman who has arguably been the biggest influence on the modern wave of rap it-girls that have exploded onto the scene since 2017. Unfortunately, it looks like love fest was short-lived, as things apparently soured between them rather quickly (you might notice that this is a common occurence with Nicki’s collaborators). A livestream in which the two women met for the first time could be the reason, as Nicki later cited Meg plying her with alcohol as one of her reasons for changing course on Thee Stallion. Megan And Cardi B Release “WAP” — August 2020 So, a couple of things here: When Megan decided to accept Cardi’s invitation to collaborate on “WAP,” she surely must have known about Cardi and Nicki’s longstanding beef — and Nicki’s policy about picking a side and staying on it. While Meg choosing to ignore Nicki’s dictate to shun Cardi almost certainly got under the elder rapper’s skin, the success of “WAP” in comparison to that of “Hot Girl Summer” might have been the factor that sent her over the edge. While “Hot Girl Summer debuted and peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100, “WAP” not only started at No. 1 but it also spent four non-consecutive weeks there and became the hottest topic of discussion in that span, for good or ill.

Nicki Minaj Airs Out Megan On Queen Radio — September 2022 During Nicki’s September 11 episode of Queen Radio, she took the opportunity to declare a few of her latest rap beefs via a series of “blind items,” lashing out at Latto for praising rap’s newfound parity for women and insinuating that Megan had encouraged her to get an abortion while plying her with liquor during her “drive the boat” era. Although Megan herself was skeptical that Minaj accused her of anything (bless her; she always looks for context before believing the tweets, which is a good policy for all of us, honestly), she was eventually forced to accept that Nicki had pulled a Nicki and decided her friend was actually her enemy. She’s basically the Joseph Stalin of the rap world. Nicki Releases “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” Taking Shots At Megan — March 2023 When Nicki returned to the spotlight in early 2023 to release her single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” sharp-eared fans quickly noted a line that appeared to be a shot at Megan Thee Stallion. “700 on them horses when we fixing to leave / But I’on f*ck with horses since Christopher Reeves,” she raps, seemingly alluding to Meg’s rap name, which is slang for for “tall, thick woman.” She also seemingly cited Meg’s recent brand deal with a certain snack brand, sniping, “Dorito b*tches / Mad that they nachos (not chose).” The previous year, Meg had appeared in a Super Bowl ad for the flavored tortilla chips, making “Red Ruby” a pretty clear shot across her bow.