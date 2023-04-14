Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj have dropped their hotly-anticipated first collab (hopefully of many more), with the remix to Ice’s “Princess Diana” single. An ode to the late British royal, the two ladies put their own spin in her honor, while also declaring themselves the rulers of the rap game.

“New York, stand the f*ck up,” Nicki introduces, over a heavy-hitting instrumental.

“Nowadays I be duckin’ them cameras / And they hype that I’m up on them banners / Callin’ my phone, but they know I don’t answer (Why?) / In the hood I’m like Princess Diana,” Ice Spice maintains from her original verse.

Minaj’s verse maintains the heat, calling Ice Spice a “bad little redhead.” (There are way more lyrics that we could’ve fit here.)

“Gag. The People’s PRINCESS,” Minaj had captioned the post, complete with a photo of Ice Spice’s Dazed cover and a crown emoji. Given Minaj dubs herself the queen, it seems she’s handing out other royal titles to the ladies that deserve it. And Ice Spice has certainly made a splash on the scene.

Gag. The People’s PRINCESS 👑. catch it!!! pic.twitter.com/uRKb2L51eY — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 13, 2023

Fans had also started suspecting that a collab could be in the works after Minaj followed her on Instagram. Then, she commented lyrics from Ice Spice’s “Princess Diana” — sparking more speculation last month. “B*tches slow so I gih dem a pass. Nah. Grah! No more passes Princess… Let’s go,” Minaj added.

Check out Ice Spice’s “Princess Diana” remix with Nicki Minaj above.