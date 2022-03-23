For better or worse, Nicki Minaj has developed a reputation for living up to her married name, being extra petty when it comes to getting credit and attention in the rap game. While it’s likely at least some of that rep derives more from her overprotective fans lashing out at anyone they perceive as a threat, she’s still worked pretty hard in recent years to undo some of the damage.

After nearly a decade of declining collaborations with her fellow women in rap, she’s worked with newer rappers like Doja Cat and Coi Leray (although the Leray one was almost derailed by Nicki’s ego), with a Latto collab rumored to be releasing soon, as well.

However, that doesn’t mean she appreciates being compared and contrasted to the modern generation of women currently running rap — a generation that includes assumed rival Cardi B, City Girls (who, to be fair, dissed her first), and Megan Thee Stallion. Case in point, she recently tweeted a screenshot of an article praising her, but edited a line mentioning some of her collaborators and frenemies by scratching out their names. In its unedited form on HotNewHipHop, the line reads, “Despite the welcomed contributions of women like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion City Girls, and Doja Cat over the past few years, female rap still feels incomplete without Nicki Minaj’s presence and output, and that alone illustrates how important she is to Hip-Hop, as a genre, and as a culture.”

The cryptic nature of the edits, presented without comment by Nicki, prompted fans to immediately begin speculating, with results polarized between affirming Nicki’s perceived penchant for drama and crediting her for trying not to draw focus, since her watchdog-like Barbz could perceive even the mention of other female rappers as a slight against their Queen.

If it wasn't a Google fact check telling me this woman is 40, i would never believe someone this old could possibly act this immature. #growupchallenge https://t.co/OnfKuXxzZv — Beysment mouse (@Beysment_ola) March 23, 2022

Who gives af about if she decided to scribble out names or nah? This was about HER not them and if she didn’t wanna include those names it’s her choice…it’s really weird how y’all mind celebrities business and talk about everything they do like they aren’t HUMANS just like us https://t.co/SzAU0cmWaF — AnywhereUSA (@AnywhereUSA420) March 23, 2022

you couldn’t just tweet a link to article alone… why go through all this, I don’t get it https://t.co/qq54hXzwSY — cait🌹 (@unocaitt) March 22, 2022

NICKI TO THE THE CROSSED OUT NAMES: pic.twitter.com/xLrMHsDhrv — trey 💯 (@honest_papi) March 22, 2022

It’s the cross they name for me 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hwjPW0UEg2 — shawn 🦄 bday 3/30 ♈️🥳 (@son_minaj) March 22, 2022

Nicki crossed out the names so yall wouldnt think she was being messy, and yall still think she was being messy — Young Legend (@PrinceCharmingP) March 22, 2022

She didn’t have to post this at all. She could have cut the graphic above that line. She did it to be messy. — BeautifulMe (@ImDaDonDada) March 22, 2022

Whatever her reason for crossing the names out, it’s a fair bet to say she knew that the move would stir up controversy — which, to be fair, may have been the point of the whole exercise. People are certainly talking about Nicki, something we know she enjoys, and if she really is dropping a new collab with Latto in a few days, the move will certainly result in more eyes on the collab, as well as “Blick Blick,” her recent one with Coi Leray.