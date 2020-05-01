Days after Beyonce and Meg Thee Stallion linked up for a thrilling remix of “Savage,” another pair of prominent female artists are putting their talents together for a remix of their own. After garnering a huge amount of attention from her sophomore album, Hot Pink, Doja Cat recruits Nicki Minaj to deliver a new remix of her hit song, “Say So.”

Giving the “Say So” an added dose of color as it currently sits at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, Nicki Minaj’s remix comes just weeks after fans of both artists found themselves in a war of words on Twitter. After declaring herself a “huge fan of Nicki” in an interview with Billboard, a fan shared a fictional Rolling Stone cover that’s depicted Doja, Nicki, and Megan Thee Stallion standing together from left to right. A fan suggested that Doja should be in the center position as opposed to Nicki, and soon the Barbz emerged to battle and defend themselves Nicki after Doja referred to them as “Twitter Gangsters.” The battle would later cause #DojaCatisOverParty to trend, but with the fire out for the time being, Doja and Nicki use the beauty of music to unite their fans.

The remix also comes a little over a month after Doja Cat delivered a remix of Ari Lennox’s “BMO.”

Watch the video above to hear “Say So (Remix).”