Sabrina Carpenter’s album Short N’ Sweet barely managed to edge out Travis Scott’s tape Days Before Rodeo on this week’s edition of the Billboard 200 chart, earning the approval of Nicki Minaj.

The recording industry can be a competitive business, but no one takes that competition more seriously than Nicki and her minions. And while she’s usually the one in the lead on any given release week, she apparently still considers her No. 2 debut for Queen in 2018 a black spot on her record because of Travis Scott’s Astroworld. Nicki has clearly been out for revenge ever since, and this past week, she finally got it, in a way, thanks to Sabrina Carpenter. Nicki thanked Carpenter for avenging her by sending her a massive bouquet of white roses. Carpenter posted a photo of the bouquet on her Instagram Story with a caption reading, “I adore u + the barbz :’) this is so thoughtful!!!! and these are so beautiful.”

Sabrina Carpenter reveals Nicki Minaj sent her flowers: “I adore u + the barbz :’) this is so thoughtful!!!! and these are so beautiful” pic.twitter.com/BxpkChgNmF — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 5, 2024

Carpenter took up the challenge of putting Travis in his place when the release dates for their respective projects — her album Short N’ Sweet and his mixtape Days Before Rodeo — fell on the same day. “This one’s for Nicki,” she wrote on Twitter, reminding fans of Nicki’s 2018 feud with the Houston rapper for outselling her by skirting Billboard‘s counting rules (she did the same, but that’s neither here nor there for Nicki. If she wins, it’s because she’s the best; if she loses, there was a conspiracy rife with chicanery to keep her from her deserved success). Nicki clearly appreciates the thought.