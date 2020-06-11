Tekashi 69 is set to return with new music this week, the Nicki Minaj reunion “Trollz.” The pair previously linked up on “Fefe,” which went multi-Platinum and reached No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart. Since the new song was announced, though, Minaj has faced backlash (and support) for decided to collaborate with the controversial rapper again. Now, Minaj has offered a response.

Taking to Twitter, Minaj wrote, “You don’t have to defend me. I’m not afraid of internet trolls, blogs, artists. I don’t jump on band wagons. Many will never know what it feels like to have a mind of their own.” The tweet has since been deleted.

Regardless of how fans feel about Minaj working with Tekashi, at least some good will come out of the collab. Minaj previously noted that a portion of proceeds from the song, including merch, will go to The Bail Project, saying, “We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police.”

Tekashi has been charitable in recent days, but it hasn’t always gone well: He tried donating to a non-profit, but they wouldn’t accept his money.