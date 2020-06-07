Following his release from prison in early April, Tekashi 69 dove head-first into the flamboyant and viral-seeking antics he left behind when he was sentenced back in December of 2019. From snitching jokes to his “Gooba” single to accusations of Billboard chart bias, Tekashi has managed to stay in headlines since his release simply by making it hard for us to turn away. Back on social media, Tekashi previewed another single, this time featuring Akon, and fans are not happy about its existence.

6ix9ine and Akon “Locked Up” Part 2 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zsI56wL1qE — DatPiff (@DatPiff) June 7, 2020

Kicking it in the studio together, Akon and Tekashi 69 showcased a new remix of Akon’s 2004 track “Locked Up.” The remix features a new verse from Tekashi that finds him briefly speaking about his time in prison, fighting with his lawyer in hopes of gaining a better offer, and his regrets as a whole. Moments after the song arrived on social media, fans quickly fired shots at the song while condemning Akon for working with Tekashi.

https://twitter.com/KingMcQueen7/status/1269682811226804224?s=20

Akon came outta retirement for this?!🤨 pic.twitter.com/TG1VX6601T — Birdie™️🥀 (@tomm_YSL) June 7, 2020

Black twitter digging Akon’s grave after hearing locked up remix with 6ix9ine pic.twitter.com/I6TMpghhms — 𝐒𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞 (@SadeCrave) June 7, 2020

Others were a bit too distracted by Tekashi’s hair to deliver their first shots at Akon. Sitting by the Senegal singer, Tekashi dawned a long and colorful wig that took viewers by surprise upon playing the video.

Is that a lace front ? pic.twitter.com/RXs9LJdlo9 — whit (@SUPERBAD713) June 7, 2020

69 got that Meg the Stallion Hot Girl Summer ontop too — King McQueen (@KingMcQueen7) June 7, 2020

Tekashi’s latest preview comes after he called the late Pop Smoke a “great talent” during a 45-minute livestream with DJ Akademiks.