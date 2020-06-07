Getty Image
Akon And Tekashi 69 Previewed A New ‘Locked Up’ Remix And Some Fans Are Not Happy About It

Following his release from prison in early April, Tekashi 69 dove head-first into the flamboyant and viral-seeking antics he left behind when he was sentenced back in December of 2019. From snitching jokes to his “Gooba” single to accusations of Billboard chart bias, Tekashi has managed to stay in headlines since his release simply by making it hard for us to turn away. Back on social media, Tekashi previewed another single, this time featuring Akon, and fans are not happy about its existence.

Kicking it in the studio together, Akon and Tekashi 69 showcased a new remix of Akon’s 2004 track “Locked Up.” The remix features a new verse from Tekashi that finds him briefly speaking about his time in prison, fighting with his lawyer in hopes of gaining a better offer, and his regrets as a whole. Moments after the song arrived on social media, fans quickly fired shots at the song while condemning Akon for working with Tekashi.

Others were a bit too distracted by Tekashi’s hair to deliver their first shots at Akon. Sitting by the Senegal singer, Tekashi dawned a long and colorful wig that took viewers by surprise upon playing the video.

Tekashi’s latest preview comes after he called the late Pop Smoke a “great talent” during a 45-minute livestream with DJ Akademiks.

