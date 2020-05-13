Tekashi 69 Calls Out A Charity For Rejecting His Big Donation

As humanity is facing an era where some people need help now more than ever, celebrities are reaching into their wallets to give to charities in any way that they can. Tekashi 69 tried to help out, but his efforts were rejected. He earned around $2 million from “Gooba” merchandise, so he tried to donate $200,000 to the nonprofit organization No Kid Hungry. However, they decided to reject the donation due to Tekashi’s past, and the rapper is pretty upset about the situation.

In an Instagram post (which has since been deleted), Tekashi called out the organization, writing, “@nokidhungry rather take food out the mouth of these innocent children i never seen something so cruel.”

After reports of Tekashi’s donation surfaced, No Kid Hungry shared a statement explaining that they had turned down the rapper’s money, saying, “We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation. As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.”

Meanwhile, Tekashi has had much success since his release from prison. Aside from the aforementioned merch sales, he also shattered an Instagram record.