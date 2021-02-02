This Friday on Youtube, Nipsey Hussle fans will be able to catch a “visual album experience” titled The Marathon live at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET. The video was teased by Nipsey’s Instagram, the Marathon Clothing account, and by animation studio Oki Doki, who apparently handled the rendering on the visuals. Oki Doki’s account describes the stream as “Celebrating the life of an incredible human, the Marathon mixtape, and the first week of #BlackHistoryYear.”

From what little we’ve seen, the experience appears to be a stunning visual tribute to the late, great Nipsey Hussle, as well as his beloved Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles. Nipsey’s estate first teased the project in December of 2020, writing, “In commemoration of this anniversary we’re proud to announce our collaborative effort with @okidoki to bring to life an interactive live visual album experience coming in 2021. The experience will give viewers [an] intimate look at the era that helped shape this masterpiece. The people, the places, the stories, and more.”

Meanwhile, Nipsey Hussle’s voice made a posthumous appearance on his All Money In artist J Stone’s new album The Definition Of Pain, with J Stone assuring fans more new music is on the way.

Tune in to The Marathon visual album experience on Friday 6pm PT / 9pm ET on YouTube.