J Stone, a rapper signed to the late, great Nipsey Hussle‘s All Money In record label, gave fans of the Crenshaw rapper hope for a new project during a recent appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast. During an interview to promote his own new project The Definition of Pain — on which Nipsey makes a pair of posthumous guest appearances — J Stone told the hosts that the late rapper had enough recorded verses stashed up for a follow-up to his Grammy-nominated debut album Victory Lap.

“It’s so much music this n**** done did,” He said. “Like you wouldn’t even imagine, bro. There’s sh*t I haven’t even heard when I thought I heard everything.” So much, in fact, that there’s “definitely” enough for a complete and quality album. “It’s definitely going to be another Nip album,” he said. “But, it’s All Money In so we ain’t going to put out nothing Mickey.” He made it a point to compare a potential release to the posthumous album put out by Pop Smoke’s business partners earlier this year. “I feel like if they would’ve held on to his music more and put it out the right way, it would’ve been received differently. But, the music was still good and we needed it at that time.”

Watch J Stone’s interview with The Bootleg Kev Podcast above.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.