This past Monday marked ten years since Nipsey Hussle released his trademark mixtape The Marathon, which kicked off a string of successful projects that he would release in the following year, including The Marathon Continues, Crenshaw, Mailbox Money, and his celebrated debut album Victory Lap. On the anniversary, Nipsey’s estate unveiled a new plan to honor him and the 2010 project: an interactive live album experience, set to arrive next year.

The news was shared in a post on The Marathon Clothing store’s Instagram page. “Today marks 10 years since the release of #TheMarathon,” the caption read. “A project our team holds near and dear to our hearts for many reasons. It represents the story of Nipsey’s resilience and unwavering faith in his mission, and the authenticity and honesty in his message. It also was the first seed planted in the Marathon brand that gave fruit to many other branches that Nipsey architected, as only he could do.”

“In commemoration of this anniversary we’re proud to announce our collaborative effort with @okidoki to bring to life an interactive live visual album experience coming in 2021,” the caption goes on to read. “The experience will give viewers [an] intimate look at the era that helped shape this masterpiece. The people, the places, the stories, and more.”

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.