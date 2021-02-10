Lauren London Responds To A Buzzing Rumor That She’s Pregnant

Late Tuesday evening, Twitter came alive with rumors that actress Lauren London, the late Nipsey Hussle’s former partner and the mother of his son Kross, was pregnant after again finding romance. The rumor originated with local Los Angeles newspaper the LA Sentinel, which published a short story claiming a source “confirmed” London’s pregnancy. The Black-owned newspaper has long been a staple of the South Los Angeles Black community, but locals know to take many of its stories with a grain of salt.

However, on the Wild West that is social media, the rumor spread like wildfire, with many weighing in on their opinions of London purportedly finding love after Hussle’s death in 2019. Unfortunately, her love life has been a favored topic of debate as she was so closely tied to such a beloved public figure; many believe that any suggestion she could move on so “soon” after Nipsey’s death is disrespectful to his memory, while others want her to be allowed to live her life without scrutiny.

If Lauren London really pregnant, black Twitter is going to have a field day in the morning — SephYaFave💖 (@MissBeauty718) February 10, 2021

Niggas only respected Lauren London in proximity to that nigga. The very second she’s seen with someone else, she gon be all kinds of “bitches”, “hoes” and “disloyal”. They never respected HER. They worship him and that’s the glue that keeps her in their circle. — Formerly @ThuggsleyAddams (@INeedYou2BackUp) February 10, 2021

If Lauren London is pregnant, congrats to her, her privacy has always been something that I admired, all the conversation her and Nip had you never know, he probably told her in the case of my demise I want you to try and be happy. You can’t expect her to be down forever — LANDO (@LandoSoReal) February 10, 2021

It's so weird how people expected Lauren London to never be happy or find love again. — Petty Labelle (@lilmisscheesy) February 10, 2021

London herself finally addressed the rumor herself before the buzz could get too loud, definitively shutting it down. “Woke up to some straight bullsh*t,” she vented in her first tweet of 2021. “Rumors ! Lies ! On a woman trying her best to heal?! Please stop. I’m NOT pregnant.”

Woke up to some straight bullshit. Rumors ! Lies ! On a woman trying her best to heal?! Please stop. I’m NOT pregnant. — Lauren London (@LaurenLondon) February 10, 2021

Lauren was previously forced to deal with the public’s obsession with her shortly after Nipsey’s death in 2019, when Kodak Black drew attention for flirting with her on his Instagram account. His comments, which were perceived as disrespectful by many in the hip-hop community, resulted in a ban from LA’s Power 106.