Nearly two years after the battle began, the lawsuit between the estate for the late Nipsey Hussle and The Crips over “The Marathon Continues” trademark has finally come to an end. According to a report from TMZ, the rapper’s brother Samuel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom informed a Los Angeles County court that a settlement was reached between the two parties. Documents obtained by TMZ reveal that while Nipsey’s estate and The Crips are still working on the final details of the lawsuit, the formal terms of the agreement will be submitted in the near future.

The issue began in May 2019 when Blacc Sam filed a request for “The Marathon Continues” trademark, only to find out that The Crips filed one almost two weeks before his attempt. Sam intended to use the slogan for a number of endeavors including “charitable activities, the doing of good deeds for others and the promotion of ethical and character values.”

More than a year later, Hussle’s estate would file a lawsuit against the corporate section of the gang over the trademark. Through it they sought compensation for damages and an order for The Crips to destroy and remove any merchandise that was made with the trademark.

