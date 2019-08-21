Getty Image

Though Nipsey Hussle rests in peace following his tragic death, he continues to give back. The late rapper’s clothing brand, The Marathon Clothing, announced Monday that his posthumous collection with Puma will be available next month, on September 5.

Nispsey’s clothing brand said the rapper worked tirelessly to design and conceptualize the collection. “Nipsey spearheaded this project from concept to final product over the course of last year, flying to meetings, reviewing samples, bringing in material references he liked, and most importantly ensuring that it reflected his style authentically with no compromise,” TMC wrote on Instagram. “This project is very special to our team and we’re handling it with the utmost care to ensure it’s delivered exactly as Nipsey envisioned it,” they continued. “It’s a privilege for us to honor his commitment and carry out this project for people to receive a personally curated collection by Nip Hussle Tha Great.”

The 19-piece collaborative collection will feature two colorways of Puma’s classic 1980s sneaker, a pair of woven khaki pantsuits, and a Marathon-themed tracksuit. Each element of the collection reflects Nipsey’s style, the Marathon, and his hometown state, California.

Puma also made the announcement on social media, noting all the proceeds will go to Nipsey’s Neighborhood “Nip” Foundation. “Nipsey always put his community first and we know he wouldn’t want it any other way,” Puma wrote on Twitter.

On September 5th, 2019 the collection will be available with 100% of the net proceeds from sales going directly to the Neighborhood “Nip” Foundation. Nipsey always put his community first and we know he wouldn’t want it any other way. — PUMA (@PUMA) August 20, 2019

Nipsey’s Puma collection had been in the works for quite a while. After a year of conversations, he signed his deal with Puma live on LA’s Power 106 radio station, just after his debut album, Victory Lap, was Grammy-nominated for Rap Album of the Year.