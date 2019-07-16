Getty Image

Nipsey Hussle, his associates, and his store Marathon Clothing are being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, according to a new report by The New York Times and also reported by Pitchfork.

According to the Times, the investigation into the strip mall where Marathon Clothing was located began before the late rapper’s murder in March 2019, and has continued on since his death. The LAPD were mum on what sparked the investigation, but a spokesperson told the times that they were negotiating with Hussle’s associates “to mitigate some of those crime issues” on the strip mall property. The mall includes Marathon Clothing (since closed), a cell phone store, and a barber shop.

Apparently the city pressured Hussle’s former landlords to evict the rapper and his associates based on suspected gang activity. Instead, the landlords sold the property to Hussle and a group of investors for $2.5 million earlier this year.

Marqueece Harris-Dawson, a City Council member representing South Los Angeles, told the Times that he has been working for years to get answers about the investigation for Hussle and his family.

“I think everybody in the community will do everything we can to make sure the ventures he started will continue,” Harris-Dawson said. “And this is a very confusing hiccup in this process.”

