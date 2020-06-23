Missy Elliott Is Getting A Star On Hollywood’s Walk Of Fame

Ever since Missy Elliott made her appearance at the 2015 Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Katy Perry, she has finally been receiving her due as a hip-hop national treasure. Her groundbreaking 1997 debut studio album Supa Dupa Fly has since been reissued, she was the first female rapper nominated and inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, and she even received an honorary degree from Berklee College of Music. Now, she’s about to receive yet another coveted honor, solidifying her place in pop culture: a star on Hollywood’s Walk Of Fame.

“I’ve always dreamed of getting a star and now we here,” she said in a celebratory video posted to her Twitter. “I wanna say that I am a walking testimony because so many times I have wanted to quit,” she admitted. “I know so many people out there can relate when it’s not going right and it feels like it’s taking forever to happen but I kept pushing and pushing and pushing. I thank God for giving me the strength to keep going.”

As a testament to the power of pushing through, Missy was also honored last year with an MTV VMA Vanguard Award for her innovative music videos as she entered the 25th year of her ongoing career with the new EP Iconology, which spawned singles (and their accompanying videos paying homage to her iconic history) “Throw It Back,” “DripDemeanor,” “Why I Still Love You,” and “Cool Off.”

Missy Elliott is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.